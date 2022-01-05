$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $3.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.75. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $20.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $22.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $647.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,739. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.02.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

