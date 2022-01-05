$336.57 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce $336.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.13 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. Verso has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Verso by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

