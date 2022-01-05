$370.77 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $370.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.78 million and the lowest is $361.90 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $362.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

