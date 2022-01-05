3,951 Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Veritiv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VRTV opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

