3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $366.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.88), with a volume of 1082845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.78).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.30. The company has a current ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

