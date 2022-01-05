43,486 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. RLI comprises 2.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,029,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

