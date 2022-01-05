6,029 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CIT Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

