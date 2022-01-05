$63.63 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $63.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $64.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.98 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41. Paya has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

