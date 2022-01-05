7,996 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.