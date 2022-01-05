$80.38 Million in Sales Expected for Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to report sales of $80.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.92 million and the lowest is $76.84 million. Veris Residential reported sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year sales of $328.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.93 million to $338.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $309.22 million, with estimates ranging from $308.27 million to $310.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veris Residential.

NYSE:VRE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 18,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

