8PAY (8PAY) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.08 or 0.08065043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.44 or 0.99839375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007647 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.