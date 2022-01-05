$928.82 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $928.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.26 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Shares of RH stock opened at $538.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

