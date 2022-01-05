$96.54 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $96.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.88 million and the highest is $97.47 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $380.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.78 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nevro by 105,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,538. Nevro has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $184.85. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

