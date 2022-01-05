Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.72 ($32.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.42.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

