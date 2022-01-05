Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AAS opened at GBX 1,510 ($20.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,120 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520 ($20.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,468.20.
About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.