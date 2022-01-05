Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AAS opened at GBX 1,510 ($20.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,120 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520 ($20.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,468.20.

About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

