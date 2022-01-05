Absolute Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 24,970% compared to the average daily volume of 20 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 53.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 18,981.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 132,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $457.04 million, a P/E ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

