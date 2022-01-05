ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.