Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $143,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $409.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

