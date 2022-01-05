Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.