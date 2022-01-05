Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $895.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.00 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.77.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,055,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,849,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYI traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.12. 8,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,941. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $114.54 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.