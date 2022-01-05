Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADPT. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

ADPT opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $1,373,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,322,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 473,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

