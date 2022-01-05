Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,911 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $74.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

