Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE AGRO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,943. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $872.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

