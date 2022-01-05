Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.51 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00005832 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $58.51 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00184535 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares' total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,064 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

