AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

AdvanSix stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

