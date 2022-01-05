Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

