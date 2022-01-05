Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,771 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

