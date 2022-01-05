Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,142 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

MET opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

