Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,832 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $354.98 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.09.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

