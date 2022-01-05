Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.07 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,763 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

