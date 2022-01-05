Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,806 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

