Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.88% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

