AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DWAW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

