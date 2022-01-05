Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 116,169 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after buying an additional 339,730 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 256,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 186,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 869.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $25.84.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

