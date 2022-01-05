Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 912 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.