Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,597 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.84 and its 200-day moving average is $351.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

