AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.