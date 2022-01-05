AE Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 164,741 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSL stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

