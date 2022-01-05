AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

