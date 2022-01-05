AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.