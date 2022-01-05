AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

