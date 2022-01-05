AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

AMLP stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

