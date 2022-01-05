Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 866.7% in December

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.0 days.

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a one year low of $121.35 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00.

Several analysts have commented on AEDFF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Aedifica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

