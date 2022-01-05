Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 5.8%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.78. 4,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,806,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $585.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.