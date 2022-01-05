Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 5.8%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.78. 4,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,806,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $585.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 9,400 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $197,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,540. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

