Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $477.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.