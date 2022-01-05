Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

