Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.