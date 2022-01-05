Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.22. Afya shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Afya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Afya by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $15,958,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.