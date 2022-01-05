Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.22. Afya shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 45 shares traded.
AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Afya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Afya by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $15,958,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 308,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.