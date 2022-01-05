Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 850 shares of company stock worth $57,731. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Agree Realty stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. 505,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.