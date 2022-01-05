AIA Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $160.45 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.17 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

